Farmer leaders meet Punjab CM over new paddy sowing schedule

Security tightened on Mohali-Chandigarh border to prevent farmer unions from marching into state capital to oppose Punjab govt’s decision delaying sowing amid power and water shortage
Punjab farmers want to carry out paddy transplantation from June 10 instead of June 18. They also want the fee charged for increasing the power load to be decreased by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Published on May 17, 2022 11:53 AM IST
ByHillary Victor

Members of 23 farmer unions of Punjab gathered at Amb Sahib Gurudwara in Phase-8 in Mohali on Tuesday morning to march towards Chandigarh as part of their protest against the paddy-sowing schedule announced by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

All Mohali-Chandigarh borders, including the Yadavindra Public School roundabout, have been sealed as a precautionary measure since Monday night.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is holding a meeting of farm leaders in Chandigarh to sort out the issue. Besides the paddy-sowing schedule demand, farm unions say they have a charter of 14 more demands.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police have diverted traffic on various routes owing to the protest at the Chandigarh.

Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) state president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, “Our main demand is to allow us to carry out paddy transplantation from June 10 instead of June 18. Also, the fee charged for increasing the power load should be decreased by the government. In case the meeting with the chief minister does not yield the desired result, we will launch our march towards Chandigarh. There are a total of 15 demands that will be taken up with the Punjab CM.”

Tuesday, May 17, 2022
