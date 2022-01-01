Farmer unions to oppose PM’s Punjab visit

Barnala: Eight farmer unions on Friday decided to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit, scheduled for January 5 in Ferozepur.

Senior leaders of the Karantikari Kisan Union, Azad Kisan Committee Doaba, Jai Kisan Andolan, BKU (Sidhupur), Kisan Sangharsh Committee Kotbudha, Lok Bhalai Welfare Society, BKU Karantikari, Dasuha Ganna Committee and others held a meeting in Barnala and said protests will be held in villages and district headquarters across the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farmer leaders Gurmeet Singh Mahima, Kaka Singh and Surjit Singh Phul said the Union government promised to cancel FIRs against farmers and compensation to kin of those who died during the protest against three farm laws, but nothing has been done to date.

“Farmers will burn effigies of the PM in villages on January 2 and protests will be held at tehsil and district-level from 12pm to 2pm on January 5,” a press statement by the farmer unions said.

They said the BKU’s Ugrahan group has also decided to oppose Modi’s visit.