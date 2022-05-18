Farmers’ agitation unwarranted: CM Mann
Chandigarh : Asserting that farmers agitation was “unwarranted and undesirable”, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked the farm unions to stop sloganeering and join hands with his state government for checking the depleting water table in Punjab.
Mann said that staggered programme for sowing of paddy would not harm the interests of the farmers but it can act as a catalyst to save the water table in state. ”My doors are open for talks with the farmers but hollow slogans cannot break his firm resolve to check the further depletion of water table,” he said here on his return from Delhi where he met AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
In a statement, the CM also said that instead of staging protest, the farmers should come forward and support the state government for this noble cause aimed at betterment of Punjab and Punjabis. Mann said he had already announced purchasing basmati and moong crops on MSP and incentive for the farmers adopting direct sowing.
He asked the farmers to support him for a year, adding that if the farmers suffer any loss during this period, the state government would fully compensate them. “All of us should make concerted efforts for saving Punjab instead of indulging in such tantrums,” he said.
Labour unions meet Kataruchak, seek scrapping of contract system
Chandigarh :Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of labour unions who demanded scrapping of the contract system. The labour unions said the contract system should be done away with and the amount be given directly to labourers so that their living standard improves. Kataruchak assured to look into the matter. The director, food and civil supplies, was also present.
Colonel Dharamvir, hero of Longewala battle, dead
Gurugram : Colonel Dharamvir, the hero of the battle of Longewala in the 1971 war with Pakistan, passed away on Monday in Gurugram. He had commanded 23 Punjab between 1992 and 94. His role in the 1997 blockbuster “Border” based in the Battle of Longewala was portrayed by actor Akshaye Khanna. Colonel Dharamvir was a young officer during the 1971 war. The Indian Army and Air Force took necessary measures after receiving the crucial information.
Omission of lesson on Bhagat Singh from K’taka textbook insult to martyr: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP government in Karnataka over reports about removal of a lesson on Bhagat Singh from a school textbook, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said it's an insult to the sacrifice made by the iconic freedom fighter, and demanded a roll back of the decision.
Protesting farmers left high and dry as CM flies to Delhi
Chandigarh : Scores of farmers affiliated to the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a common platform of different farm bodies, on Tuesday laid a siege to a key road leading to Chandigarh from Mohali as they were not allowed march towards the official residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh. The farmers were left high and dry in the scorching heat after the CM reportedly flew to Delhi without meeting them.
Commuters hassled as brick kiln workers’ protest on Ferozepur-Fazilka highway enters Day 4
The road blockade by brick kiln workers on Ferozepur-Fazilka state highway, in Jalalabad of Fazilka district, entered the fourth day on Tuesday even as commuters on the stretch continued to face hassles. The leader of the protesting workers, Teja Singh, said, “Brick kiln owners have been paying us less than the wages fixed by the government. For every 1,000 bricks, we are paid merely ₹500 while the rate fixed by the government is ₹820.”
