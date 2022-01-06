Farmers block BJP workers’ way in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Hundreds of farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) blocked the path of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on the roads leading to Ferozepur where Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi was to address an election rally.

Many BJP workers remained stuck for several hours at the Kathu Nangal Toll Plaza in Amritsar and at the Harike bridge, which connects the Majha region to the Malwa region. The situation became tense between the farmers and the BJP workers at the Harike bridge, but it was brought under control after the intervention of the police. The BJP workers waited for several hours to cross the Harike bridge amid heavy rain, but to no avail.

The KMSC leaders claimed that they blocked the path from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm. However, the BJP workers claimed that they remained stuck at the sites of the farmers’ protests till 2 pm. Many BJP workers also held protests in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts against the district administrations for not making adequate security arrangements for their passage.

KMSC’s Tarn Taran president Sukhwinder Singh Sabhran said from 1 pm, they shifted their protests alongside the road at the Harike bridge allowing the BJP workers to pass. “The BJP workers returned back because the police had installed several barricades on the way,” he claimed.

BJP’s Amritsar-rural general secretary Sushil Devgun along with his supporters protested in Amritsar against the state government and the police administration for not ensuring adequate security arrangements for their pass to the PM’s rally. “Under the garb of farmers, the workers of the Congress party had blocked our way. Thousands of BJP workers were not allowed to visit the rally of the PM. Now we will start blocking the ways of the minister of Punjab government and police officials, who have deliberately spoiled our rally,” he said.

