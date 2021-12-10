Farmers end stir: Capt hopes for constructive political environment, resolution of MSP issue

Congratulating farmers over the triumphant culmination of their over year-long agitation against the farm laws, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday hoped it would pave the way for a more constructive political environment for the progress of the farming community, who constitute the backbone of India’s economic growth and sustainability.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, Amarinder said he is happy the farmers’ fight has reached its logical conclusion and the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments agreed in principle to follow his erstwhile government’s decision in Punjab to compensate the families of farmers who had lost their lives during the agitation.

The Amarinder Singh-led Congress government had announced ₹5 lakh in financial aid and a job for one member each of the deceased farmers’ families in December 2020 and January 2021, respectively. He has since quit the Congress and floated his own party.

The former CM expressed relief that the agitating farmers, farm labourers and their families will finally be back in the warm comfort of their homes after camping at Delhi’s borders since November last year. He hoped the lingering issue of MSP, for which the Centre had constituted a committee, would also be resolved soon to the satisfaction of the farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further hoped all future legislations and decisions concerning the farming community, which has been at the forefront of India’s progressive march since Independence, would be taken in the spirit of mutual agreement, after due consultation with all the stakeholders.

Asserting his party’s unequivocal support for the farmers, Amarinder said that, as in the past, he would continue to do everything in his power to protect their interests and ensure their welfare. He pointed out that as the chief minister of Punjab, he had not only supported the farmers’ fight for the repeal of the farm laws but had ensured that they were not, in any way, harassed even when they were sitting in protest across the state or marching towards Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}