Farmers fill pits dug for high-tension electric towers in Karnal village
Thousands of farmers on Saturday filled the pits that were earlier dug up for erection of high-tension electric towers in Bandrala village of Karnal district. They accused the Haryana government of not announcing compensation for the land being taken for the pylons.
The protesters also uprooted the base constructed by the private company for erection of the pylons and threatened to start an indefinite protest until compensation is released.
Heavy police deployment was made following the call of protest and a mahapanchayat at Assandh’s gurdwara. But police failed to stop the protesters as the strength of farmers outnumbered them. Farmers, irrespective of their organisations, reached in large numbers.
“We had already warned the government and police that we will fill these pits peacefully and did exactly that. The government will not be allowed to take our land forcibly,” said farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni.
Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said the process of disbursement of compensation is underway and of total 135 towers to be erected in district, compensation for 100 poles (amounting to around ₹70 lakh) has already been disbursed.
Also, bank account details for the remaining farmers are being taken and compensation will be paid accordingly.
On why the farmers are opposing the project, the deputy commissioner said the issue is that they are demanding more compensation than what was fixed as per the policy. He said efforts are being made to resolve the issue.
Later in the evening, the Karnal DC reached Assandh and held a meeting with the farmers. He told them that the compensation is being paid as per the policy and delay in erection of towers will affect the working of a new plant being set up at the Panipat refinery for management of crop residue.
He said a meeting of farm leaders and top officials of the department concerned will be held on Monday and until then, the said work will remain suspended.
Charuni gains lost ground
A considerable strength of farmers, on call of Charuni, has helped him retain the lost ground in Haryana. He was facing criticism from a section of farmers for his decision to contest the Punjab assembly elections. This was the first such protest after Punjab polls and formation of a separate farm union by a group of farmers who had deserted Charuni.
“All farmers will be united whenever required to fight for their rights,” said Charuni.
On May 11, officials of a private company, in the presence of police, had dug up the pits despite protest by farmers.
In the evening, Charuni had reached there and given a call for a mahapanchayat and urged farmers to unite and reach Bandrala village in large numbers on May 14.
