Farmers gherao DC residence in Sangrur, office in Barnala

SANGRUR: Farmers under the banner of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) laid siege to gates of district administrative complexes in Sangrur and Barnala districts for the implementation of their demands accepted by the state government on Wednesday.

The protesters also gheraoed the residence of Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir for an indefinite period and alleged that the district administration fixed a meeting with them but cancelled it later.

Jagtar Singh Kalajhar, state committee member of the BKU Ugrahan, said: “The union members gheraoed offices of deputy commissioners in other districts but the residence of Sangrur DC was gheraoed because he has not held any meeting with us for the past 10 days. The administration neither tried to address concerns which he could have resolved nor the DC informed us about progress of the government’s proposals,” said Kalajhar.

The Ugrahan group is holding protests for ₹17,000 per acre compensation to farmers for pink bollworm attack, assurance of the hiked price of ₹360 per quintal for sugarcane from sugar mills, ₹3 lakh compensation, a government job and debt waiver for family members of farmers and farm labourers who committed suicide.

Sangrur DC Ramvir said: “The lists have been prepared and compensation will be deposited in the accounts of farmers for crop damage soon.”