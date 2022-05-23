Farmers have power to change govt: KCR

Chandigarh/New Delhi: Farmers can change government if they want and they should keep fighting till they get a constitutional guarantee for remunerative prices of their crops, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, popularly known as KCR, also paid tributes to the farmers who died during the course of the agitation against the now-repealed central farm laws. “If farmers want, they can change government. It is not a big thing. From where the power comes, it comes from us,” he said. “Agitation should continue till farmers get the right price and there is a constitutional guarantee for it.”

KCR, who was accompanied by Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, also lauded the contribution of Punjab to the freedom struggle and bringing green revolution in the farming sector. “Punjab is a great state,” said Rao.

The three chief ministers also paid tributes to the slain soldiers of Indian army from Punjab who died fighting against the Chinese army in Galwan valley, two years ago. Referring to the year-long farmers’ protests near Delhi borders, KCR said he bowed to farmers for their grit and determination. Rao was in Chandigarh to distribute ₹3 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of farmers from Punjab and Haryana, who died during the stir.

Later, Telangana CM, Kejriwal and Mann handed over cheques for ₹3 lakh to 24 farmer families from Punjab and five from Haryana.

Over 700 farmers had died during the course of the agitation at the Delhi borders due to various reasons, including harsh winter, road accidents, cardiac arrest and ailments.Rao also gave ₹10 lakh compensation each to families of four Punjab soldiers who died in a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020.

Thanking KCR, Mann, said the step is “worth appreciating”. “It is ironical that a farmer who owns the most fertile land with the highest yield is living in penury. On the contrary, his peers on foreign shores owning a land with least fertility are leading an affluent life,” Mann said.

Slamming the Centre, Mann said: “Why could not they implement farmer friendly initiatives?”

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said there was pressure on his government by the Centre to stall the farmers’ agitation by converting all the stadiums of Delhi into open jails so as to put them (farmers) in jails. “I know the significance of mass movement as I was also a part of the ‘Anna Andolan’ and therefore didn’t buckle under the central government’s pressure,” he said.

Warring questions contribution of Mann, Kejri govts

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday took a dig at chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for their “showmanship and double standards” over relief to the families of those farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the farm laws.

Welcoming Telangana chief minister KC Rao’s initiative of providing relief, Warring asked Mann and Kejriwal about their government’s contribution in it. He said the previous Congress government had not only provided ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased, but also a government job to a family member.

Questioning the double standards of Kejriwal, the PPCC chief said it was ridiculous to hear him claiming that he had done “so much” for the farmers, while actually he had not done anything. “If he did anything, it was notifying the same laws, farmers were opposing, in Delhi even before the BJP-ruled states did it and did not pay a single penny to any farmer in Delhi”, he said in a statement.

