Farmers have power to change govt: KCR
Chandigarh/New Delhi: Farmers can change government if they want and they should keep fighting till they get a constitutional guarantee for remunerative prices of their crops, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said in Chandigarh on Sunday.
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief, popularly known as KCR, also paid tributes to the farmers who died during the course of the agitation against the now-repealed central farm laws. “If farmers want, they can change government. It is not a big thing. From where the power comes, it comes from us,” he said. “Agitation should continue till farmers get the right price and there is a constitutional guarantee for it.”
KCR, who was accompanied by Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, also lauded the contribution of Punjab to the freedom struggle and bringing green revolution in the farming sector. “Punjab is a great state,” said Rao.
The three chief ministers also paid tributes to the slain soldiers of Indian army from Punjab who died fighting against the Chinese army in Galwan valley, two years ago. Referring to the year-long farmers’ protests near Delhi borders, KCR said he bowed to farmers for their grit and determination. Rao was in Chandigarh to distribute ₹3 lakh as financial assistance to the kin of farmers from Punjab and Haryana, who died during the stir.
Later, Telangana CM, Kejriwal and Mann handed over cheques for ₹3 lakh to 24 farmer families from Punjab and five from Haryana.
Over 700 farmers had died during the course of the agitation at the Delhi borders due to various reasons, including harsh winter, road accidents, cardiac arrest and ailments.Rao also gave ₹10 lakh compensation each to families of four Punjab soldiers who died in a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh in 2020.
Thanking KCR, Mann, said the step is “worth appreciating”. “It is ironical that a farmer who owns the most fertile land with the highest yield is living in penury. On the contrary, his peers on foreign shores owning a land with least fertility are leading an affluent life,” Mann said.
Slamming the Centre, Mann said: “Why could not they implement farmer friendly initiatives?”
Meanwhile, Kejriwal said there was pressure on his government by the Centre to stall the farmers’ agitation by converting all the stadiums of Delhi into open jails so as to put them (farmers) in jails. “I know the significance of mass movement as I was also a part of the ‘Anna Andolan’ and therefore didn’t buckle under the central government’s pressure,” he said.
Warring questions contribution of Mann, Kejri govts
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday took a dig at chief minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for their “showmanship and double standards” over relief to the families of those farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the farm laws.
Welcoming Telangana chief minister KC Rao’s initiative of providing relief, Warring asked Mann and Kejriwal about their government’s contribution in it. He said the previous Congress government had not only provided ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased, but also a government job to a family member.
Questioning the double standards of Kejriwal, the PPCC chief said it was ridiculous to hear him claiming that he had done “so much” for the farmers, while actually he had not done anything. “If he did anything, it was notifying the same laws, farmers were opposing, in Delhi even before the BJP-ruled states did it and did not pay a single penny to any farmer in Delhi”, he said in a statement.
(With Agency inputs)
-
Four arrested for robbing money collection agent of ₹6.5 lakh
Gurugram: Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested on Sunday for robbing a 28-year-old man of ₹6.5 lakh. The incident occurred on Saturday at DLF Phase 2. Police have recovered ₹4.8 lakh cash, clothes, shoes, two iPhones, documents, and a motorcycle used in the crime from their possession. Around 3.40 pm on Saturday, a money collection agent, Vinod Kumar, was on his way to Udyog Vihar to deposit cash at his company.
-
Gurugram’s Sai Aaina housing project: Homebuyers demand timely delivery of flats
Gurugram: Around 100 buyers of the Mahira Home project in Gurugram Sector 68 held a protest on Sunday at the site, demanding to be apprised of handover timelines. The demonstration began at 10am and lasted for two hours. “We want the builder to give us specific timelines for the delivery of our flats. We also want a written commitment regarding the same,” said Dhruv Kapoor, a home buyer, who participated in the protest.
-
Man fined for assaulting MCG official on duty
Gurugram: An official from the Swachh Bharat Mission team of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram was assaulted on duty on Friday by a resident of Badshahpur, according to a release issued by the civic body on Sunday.
-
MCG renames Vatika Chowk to Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk
Gurugram: Continuing with its trend of renaming important junctions and stretches in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has now officially changed the name of Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road to Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk. The MCG on Saturday morning erected an official board reading “Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk” at the junction, and also removed boards with the name “Vatika Chowk” around there, said the officials.
-
Merged Delhi civic body’s first major test: Set financial mess in order
One of the foremost challenges before the unified administration is going to be setting the finances in order and optimise resource utilisation as the three separate bodies have run into major losses and carry massive deficits and liabilities incurred over the past decade. Till fresh elections are held, the MCD will be administered much like the New Delhi Municipal Council -- one of the richest civic bodies in the country, without an elected wing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics