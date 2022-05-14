Farmers in Punjab village await remedial measures for contaminated groundwater despite NGT order

: The district administration here is yet to start remediation measures for the chemically contaminated groundwater in Aloarakh village, where tube wells are discharging coloured toxic water due to dumping of hazardous waste by a defunct chemical factory, even over a month after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered the authorities to take remedial steps to check contamination of water in the area.

The NGT had on March 31 ordered the Punjab government to ensure remedial measures against contamination of groundwater in the village in Bhawanigarh block and to secure people’s guaranteed right to clean water.

The NGT had fixed a deadline of six months to execute the remediation plan. However, nothing has been done so far.

A joint committee of the NGT, in its report, had blamed that a private chemical factory dismantled 15 years ago has caused contamination in ground water.

It further stated that layers of blackish red sludge and blackish slurry were observed at the depth of about 8 to 10 feet at nearby sites of fields, indicating that unscientific dumping of hazardous waste by the factory during its operations/dismantling had resulted into leaching of contamination into the ground water, thereby causing contamination of the aquifer over a period.

The defunct factory is located just a few feet away from fields. The committee has found contamination in five tube wells in the vicinity.

The tribunal had ordered that the contaminated tube wells be marked as “water not fit for drinking”, and the hazardous waste dumped by the factory should be excavated to prevent further movement of contaminants to other tube wells.

Besides this, on-site remediation includes making trenches by temporally removing already dumped hazardous waste/contaminated soil for construction of a secure landfill on the same site.

It had also directed the authorities that the pumping of groundwater from these tube wells may not be discontinued, as there is continuous risk of spread of contamination to other tube wells.

Farmers helpless

The farmers are forced to close these tube wells as no arrangements have been made for the release of contaminated water from them.

Kulwinder Singh, 65, whose tube-well is spewing coloured water, said, “the administration has not even marked any tube well with ‘water not fit for drinking’ sign. They did not tell us what to do with the water coming from tube wells. Therefore, I have to keep it closed. They even asked us to release the water into a water body passing along the fields. But we are not releasing polluted water there because it will spread the contamination in the area.”

Dilbag Singh, another affected farmer, said, “there is a lack of awareness among locals about the contamination of water and polluted crops. And the administration has not done anything to make locals aware about the harm done by contamination.”

Prabjot Singh, a youth from the village, said, “locals think that this coloured water is not unfit for drinking. At least the administration should organise an awareness camp at the village.”

Contaminated crops making way to markets

Crops, irrigated with contaminated water and deemed unfit for consumption, are making way into the markets. No arrangements have been made so far to check their supply. The government had procured the crops sold by the farmers in grain markets.

The NGT report, had found concentration of zinc in crops up to the level of 33.9 mg/kg against the required 0.6 mg/kg.

“Zinc is an essential nutrient for human health but at the same time, it can be toxic in higher concentrations leading to various health complications, including reduction in immune function and levels of high density lipo-proteins besides affecting the absorption of copper and iron,” the report said.

Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

Rajiv Gupta, executive engineer, PPCB Sangrur, said, “recently chief secretary chaired a meeting to take remediation measures. We are in the process to hire an expert agency or institution to execute the remediation measures. Besides, we will install boards, which will tell that the water is not fit for consumption, within few days.”

