Farmers oppose high-tension electric towers in Karnal fields

A high drama was witnessed at Bandrala village under Assandh sub-division of Karnal district on Wednesday as the farmers objected to erection of high-tension electric towers in their fields.

Amid heavy police deployment, the officials reached the village with two earthmovers to start work on erection of the towers. But farmers from Ardana and Bandrala village held a protest and said they will not allow the government to install the towers until they get compensation.

The protesting farmers told the officials that they had already taken up the issue with the Karnal deputy commissioner and he had assured them to take up the matter with the department concerned but officials of the private company are in a hurry to pitch the towers even without paying compensation.

The protesting farmers are demanding uniform compensation for those who had given up their piece of land for setting up the towers. The farmers also threatened to uproot the towers and they will not allow the government to forcibly use their land for electric towers.

After high drama of over an hour, police managed to pacify the protesting farmers and the officials started digging of the pits for foundation of the towers.

Later, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and other farm leaders from Karnal also reached the spot and he called a meeting of farmers on May 14 at Assandh to take the next decision.

Charuni alleged that the government was using force to suppress farmers. He appealed to farmers to get united and reach Assandh and fill the pits.

He said they will not allow the government to forcibly erect electric towers which will reduce the value of land.