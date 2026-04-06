Farmers, Opposition for compensation as rain, hailstorm hit crops in Punjab

Farmers and opposition leaders in Punjab on Sunday sought compensation for crops damaged in rain and hailstorms at various places, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Muktsar, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran and Fatehgarh Sahib. A villager inspects the fallen wheat crop. (ANI)

They asked the state government to immediately order crop loss assessment in the affected districts and award compensation. Pointing out that wheat crop was flattened and maize was also hit in a village in Amritsar’s Majithia, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that no official has yet visited to make an assessment of loss yet. He urged the Centre and the AAP-led state government to order ‘girdawari’ (crop loss assessment) as soon as possible.

“We demand a compensation of ₹70,000 per acre for the loss of wheat crop. Compensation should be announced for the damage to vegetables as well,” Pandher said.

The inclement weather caused heavy damage to crops in Nagkalan and Daddian villages in Majitha. “We suffered 100% crop loss,” said a farmer.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia said crops on more than 1,000 acres were destroyed by adverse weather in Daddian, Hariyan, Supariwind and other villages adjacent to the Majitha constituency. He sought an immediate ‘girdawari’ and a compensation of ₹50,000 per acre.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa wrote to Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, demanding a relief package for the affected farmers.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for further adverse weather on April 6 and 7, signalling that the damage is not yet complete, Randhawa wrote.

He said wheat crop was at the critical pre-harvest and harvest-ready stage when procurement commenced on April 1, and the weather turned adverse.

“Continuous rainfall has delayed harvesting by an estimated two weeks across large parts of the Malwa belt, pushing farmers well past the window of optimal harvest moisture. Prolonged field moisture is triggering fungal infections including black point disease and the risk of pre-harvest sprouting in vulnerable wheat varieties, which will further erode grain quality and market price,” wrote Randhawa.

“Rejection of damaged grain at procurement centres would visit a second wave of loss upon farmers already devastated in the field,” said the Gurdaspur MP.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar accused the state government of ignoring farmers’ suffering. “The chief minister is holding political rallies,” he said. Speaking to the media, Jakhar said the state government should immediately conduct girdawari (crop damage assessment) and provide compensation. “Over ₹13,000 crore received from the Centre under disaster relief funds is already available with the state government, a fact the CM himself acknowledged after six months,” he said.

Earlier, Jakhar visited the residence of former Congress leader Lal Singh and expressed condolences to his family. “The AAP government has procured buses from the same Rajasthan-based company that it had earlier accused the previous Congress government of favouring. Public funds are being misused,” he added.