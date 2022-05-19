Farmers’ protest in Mohali leaves commuters high and dry for second day

Commuters continued to remain harried for the second day in a row as farmers continued to block YPS Chowk in Mohali for most part of Wednesday, before finally lifting the dharna in the evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called off the protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border around 5.30 pm after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann conceded to most of its demands.

However, until then, all main roads around YPS Chowk, a major traffic lifeline of the city, including those from Chandigarh, from Model Jail in Sector 51, from SSP residence in Phase 3-A and from Phase 7 petrol pump remained closed for traffic.

As a result, vehicles were diverted to other routes to reach other parts of Mohali and Chandigarh, giving commuters a tough time.

In the evening, as Punjab rural development minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced government’s decision to agree to most of their demands, the protesting farmers lifted the dharna, claiming it to be a big victory. Manjeet Singh a farmer from Fatehgarh Sahib said, “We had come prepared for a long protest and had brought ration for at least six months. But since the government agreed to our demands, we are going back.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 16 farm unions had been protesting at the YPS Chowk since Tuesday.

Members of a farm union also protested outside the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76, demanding higher compensation for land acquired for the Green Field Alignment project, which is proposed from IT Chowk near the Chandigarh International Airport to the Kurali-Chandigarh road. They raised slogans against the district administration and NHAI.