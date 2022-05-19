Farmers’ protest in Mohali leaves commuters high and dry for second day
Commuters continued to remain harried for the second day in a row as farmers continued to block YPS Chowk in Mohali for most part of Wednesday, before finally lifting the dharna in the evening.
The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) called off the protest at the Chandigarh-Mohali border around 5.30 pm after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann conceded to most of its demands.
However, until then, all main roads around YPS Chowk, a major traffic lifeline of the city, including those from Chandigarh, from Model Jail in Sector 51, from SSP residence in Phase 3-A and from Phase 7 petrol pump remained closed for traffic.
As a result, vehicles were diverted to other routes to reach other parts of Mohali and Chandigarh, giving commuters a tough time.
In the evening, as Punjab rural development minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal announced government’s decision to agree to most of their demands, the protesting farmers lifted the dharna, claiming it to be a big victory. Manjeet Singh a farmer from Fatehgarh Sahib said, “We had come prepared for a long protest and had brought ration for at least six months. But since the government agreed to our demands, we are going back.”
As many as 16 farm unions had been protesting at the YPS Chowk since Tuesday.
Members of a farm union also protested outside the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76, demanding higher compensation for land acquired for the Green Field Alignment project, which is proposed from IT Chowk near the Chandigarh International Airport to the Kurali-Chandigarh road. They raised slogans against the district administration and NHAI.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board properties: Building violations delinked from lease, conveyance deeds
The Chandigarh Housing Board has delinked building violations in its built-up units from execution of lease deed and conveyance deed. In April, in major relief for over 65,000 allottees, CHB had also delinked building violations from transfer of its properties. This was applicable for sale and purchase of freehold CHB properties. Wednesday's decision is applicable for allottees who want to get a lease deed or conveyance deed for properties allotted in their name.
-
Haryana Roadways told to work out local bus service for Panchkula
Taking note of residents' requests, the Haryana state transport commissioner has directed the general manager of Haryana Roadways, Panchkula, to look into their long-pending demand for a local bus service in Panchkula. Association president SK Nayar said since then, Panchkula had been deprived of a bus service that connected one sector to another. Last year in June, Haryana Roadways had introduced 10 mini buses at the Panchkula bus stand in Sector 5.
-
24 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity's Covid-19 cases continued to rise on Wednesday, as 24 people tested positive after 20 the day before. With 16 cases, Chandigarh recorded a major spike from eight cases on Tuesday. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 5, 11, 14, 15, 19, 22, 25, 33, 34 and 35, Dhanas, Manimajra and PGIMER campus. Meanwhile, with more recoveries, tricity's active cases dipped from 156 to 145 in the past 24 hours.
-
Vijay Dev takes oath as Chandigarh election commissioner
Former UT adviser Vijay Dev was sworn in as Chandigarh's new state election commissioner on Wednesday. Punjab governor-cum-UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to Dev, who is also SEC, national capital territory of Delhi, at Punjab Raj Bhavan. A retired IAS officer, Dev recently retired as the Delhi chief secretary. After the swearing-in, the SEC visited the Chandigarh office of the Election Commission and interacted with the MC commissioner and other functionaries.
-
Panchkula teachers demand hassle-free admission process at government schools
Members of Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, Haryana, on Wednesday organised carried out a protest march from Panchkula demanding school books and hassle-free admission of students. The teachers, who were marching towards the Haryana chief minister's official residence, were first stopped by the Panchkula police at the Panchkula-Chandigarh border. Protesters, however, broke past the barricading .
