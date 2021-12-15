Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers protest shortage of urea in Yamunanagar

Farmers and activists, under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), gathered at Yamunanagar deputy commissioner's office to protest against the alleged shortage of urea in district
BKU (Charuni) district president Sanju Gudiana said farmers have to wait for hours in line and still leave empty handed. (IStock)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Farmers and activists, under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), gathered at Yamunanagar deputy commissioner’s office to protest against the alleged shortage of urea in district.

Farmers said several individuals and companies are doing black marketing of fertilisers and they can raid factories to show that the government is supplying directly to bulky users instead of farmers.

BKU (Charuni) district president Sanju Gudiana said farmers have to wait for hours in line and still leave empty handed.

Deputy director of agriculture Jaswinder Saini said there is a short supply from manufacturers and at least 58,000 bags are expected to be delivered in the next three days which will ease the problem to a large extent.

“We are ready to work and take action on any lead provided by farmers related to their claim on supply to large users,” he said.

