Farmers will carry out tractor march on R-Day:Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday announced that farmers will carry out a tractor march on Republic Day.

Speaking at a khap mahapanchayat at Bhiwani’s Kitlana toll plaza, Tikait said the Union government was not fulfilling the promise it had made to the five-member committee of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had spearheaded the year-long agitation against the three contentious farm laws.

“The government has neither formed a committee on minimum support price (MSP) nor has it withdrawn the cases filed against the farmers during the farm agitation. We have not ended the agitation but called it off for some time. We have called a meeting of SKM leaders on January 15 to discuss the future course of action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dadri independent MLA Sombir Sangwan, who organised the khap mahapanchayat, said adults should concern their parents before getting married to a partner of their choice.

Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik, who was the chief guest, was not able to attend the mahapanchayat.