Farooq Abdullah demands stern action against ‘hate speech at conclaves’

NC president and member of parliament, Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed outrage at “Muslim genocidal calls by some right wing outfits”.

Abdullah said that India being a signatory to Article 3 C of the Genocide convention is bound to take action against outfits calling for the genocide of minorities and demanded stern action against people responsible for hate speeches at conclaves across the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NC leader termed the inflammatory and provocative speeches as deeply disturbing. “The nature of speeches delivered in Haridwar between 17 and 19 December 2021, and other such hate speech conclaves across the country is deplorable. Recurring such open seditious and genocidal calls in the country are deeply disturbing,” Abdullah said in a statement released in Srinagar.

He said the criminal hush in government circles raises a question mark that begs to be answered. “India being a signatory to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (CPPCG) under Article 3 C which clearly criminalises ‘Direct and public incitement to commit genocide’ - should act firmly against such groups and individuals that call for genocide of country’s Muslims,” he further said in the statement, adding that these hate speech conclaves also fit a variety of crimes under Indian laws and are antagonistic to national integrity and peace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}