Farooq Abdullah exhorts National Conference workers to gear up for ‘big challenge’

Exhorting the party cadre to gear up for the “big challenge” being faced by the Jammu and Kashmir and work to further strengthen the National Conference at every level, party president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said they are committed to assuage the urges and aspirations of every segment of the society in all regions and sub-regions.

Interacting with various delegations and welcoming new entrants into the party at a brief function here, Abdullah said that the National Conference was deeply rooted in every nook and corner, and the cadre must reach out to the people and help them seek redressal to their problems.

Abdullah said, “The National Conference is a mass movement which has been devoted to the service of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for decades. The party is a natural destination for all those public-spirited political workers who want to steer Jammu and Kashmir towards peace, progress and development.”

Provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta and other leaders including Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy, Deepinder Kour, Swaran Lata, Ajaz Jan, Pyare Lal, Pardeep Bali and Tanveer Ahmed Kichloo were also present on the occasion.