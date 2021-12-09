Farooq Abdullah slams repeated extensions to Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission

National Conference president and Lok Sabha member Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday slammed the Centre for deviating from its promise and assurance that there will be no extension to the Delimitation Commission beyond March 6, for submitting its report to pave the way for elections to the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly.

The last popular government in Jammu and Kashmir ceased on June 19, 2018, after the BJP pulled out of the PDP-BJP coalition regime.

“Being members of the commission, we were neither invited nor shown any preliminary report,” Farooq said while addressing a day-long convention of the party’s OBC cell here.

He said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir cannot wait anymore as there is no alternative to the popular government. The people have lost their patience due to misgovernance of authoritarian and bureaucratic rule”.

“There can be no substitute to the elections and going by the inordinate delay in delimitation report, it appears the government has no intention to hold polls in near future”, he added.

The NC president also “rubbished” the claims of normalcy in the Valley, claimig Central leaders remained in a denial mode over Kashmiri Pandits fleeing Kashmir in the wake of recent civilian killings.

He expressed concern and anguish over unprecedented media gauge and called for bringing legislation for ensuring complete freedom to the press with a caveat that nothing should be reported that can jeopardise communal harmony and brotherhood.

“How can you expect a free press when the media houses are starved for advertisements in case they report against the interests of the government,” Dr Farooq Abdullah said, adding that the media should have the freedom to voice the concerns of the people freely and fearlessly.

He said he has always encouraged free media because it is the essence of democracy.

Referring to the resolutions passed by the OBC Cell with regard to, inter alia, restoration of special status and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah said the people will fight peacefully and democratically for their rights with a sense of commitment. They will weather all the storms and shall remain steadfast in getting back what has been snatched from them, he added.

Strongly advocating the genuine demand of reservation for the Other Backward Communities, Dr Abdullah said this is imperative for providing a level playing field to the marginalised segments of society to grow and prosper. The reservation for their youth is necessary as they too have the right to contribute towards the nation by becoming doctors, engineers and high-ranking officials like similarly placed reserved categories are availing.

