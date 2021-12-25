Farooq Abdullah: Will approach Supreme Court against Delimitation Commission proposals

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said they will approach the Supreme Court against the draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission.

The commission in its draft proposal had told five associate members

Union minister Jitendra Singh, NC chief Farooq Abdullah, NC MP Mohammad Akbar Lone, NC MP Hasnain Masoodi and BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma on Monday in New Delhi that they have proposed six seats for Jammu and one for Kashmir.

They also proposed reserving nine seats for Scheduled Tribes and seven for Scheduled Castes, a first in the union territory.

If the proposal is cleared, the total number of poll constituencies will rise from 83 to 90, with 43 in the Jammu region and 47 in Kashmir. In the current state House, Jammu has 37 members and Kashmir has 46.

“When we went to the commission, my partner Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi put before them (commission) that we have sent a letter which you have not replied in which we have said the matter is pending before the SC, therefore, this exercise you are doing is illegal,” NC president Farooq Abdullah told Karan Thapar in an interview.

Abdullah said first of all the chairman of the commission said they haven’t seen the letter. “Probably, the letter has been kept away from them or her,” said Abdullah who was present when associate members were shown draft proposal by the commission in tabulated form.”

Abdullah further said: “The chairman of the commission agreed that whatever the SC will say will be binding on us.”

“But she said I have the mandate from the government and Parliament and I am fulfilling that mandate. If the SC comes with suggestions, we have to go by the SC verdict,” Abdullah said.

The NC president said they are going to the Supreme Court. “We are going to the Supreme Court any way that delimitation commission work is a breach of the SC. We are going to go the way they (commission) are going about it and if they have taken population then Kashmir should get more seats. Why is it that they have given us only one seat, that too in the Kupwara region. What about other places,” Abdullah told Thapar.

Abdullah, who is a Parliament member from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, said both Srinagar and Jammu have grown and got more seats. “Srinagar in itself has grown so much or in Jammu, there is a place called Gandhi Nagar where the population has grown so much they should have got another seat.”

He said there are others who feel there should have been reserved seats for them. “There are so many others like the Kashmiri Pandits feel they should have seats.”

The NC president and former chief minister hoped that the SC will do justice to them.

“We hope that the SC will do justice. Let’s see what the SC says once it takes its direction then we can take another step,” he said.

Farooq Abdullah said the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had already made it clear that they don’t agree with the decision of the commission.