Farooq loyalist Bukhari quits National Conference

The National Conference on Tuesday suffered another jolt after former minister and a loyalist of the Abdullahs, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari, resigned from the party. Bukhari is a popular Pahari leader south of Pir Panjal range.

“Today I have resigned from the primary membership of JKNC after almost four decades of unflinching loyalty and support to the party,” Bukhari wrote on social media.

“I again reiterate that I can and will go to any extent to secure the interests of my community, the most socially and economically backward people in J&K. On the Pahari issue, there will be no compromise. I seek the blessings and support of my people in taking the Pahari cause to its logical conclusion. God bless,” he wrote further.

When contacted, Bukhari said that he fought all his life for the cause of his people and will not rest till the goal was accomplished. “I am fighting for ST status to Pahari people for the past four decades…In our pursuit, many senior colleagues passed away and some have grown old. Our youth, even after doing their PhD, get low-paying jobs. What could be more ironical for us,” he said.

Bukhari added that successive regimes at the Centre were also opposed to their cause for ST status.

“Today, we came out in the open because we have a government in Delhi which will listen to us. We are confident that they will give us the ST status,” he added. “The day Paharis get ST status, the entire community will stand by the party that gives it to us,” he said.

On October 10 last year, once close confidante of National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, Devender Singh Rana and former minister Surjit Singh Salathia had quit NC ending their long association with the Abdullahs.

The next day both of them had joined the saffron party for the “cause of Jammu”.

