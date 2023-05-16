Himachal accident: 4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Sirmaur

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
May 16, 2023 04:02 PM IST

Four people died in a car accident in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.

Four people were killed when their car skidded and fell into a gorge at Pabour on the Khari-Lanachota road in Nohradhar tehsil of Sirmaur district on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 5.30am.

The victims were identified as Kamal Raj, 40, Jeevan Singh, 63, his wife Suma Devi, 54, of Faggu Dahan village and Rekha, 25, of Thanoga village of Rajgarh area.

The district emergency operations cell said that the cause of accident is yet to be ascertained.

First responders rushed to the accident site and took the victims to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

A case was registered.

