Himachal accident: 4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Sirmaur

Four people were killed when their car skidded and fell into a gorge at Pabour on the Khari-Lanachota road in Nohradhar tehsil of Sirmaur district on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

The accident took place around 5.30am.

The victims were identified as Kamal Raj, 40, Jeevan Singh, 63, his wife Suma Devi, 54, of Faggu Dahan village and Rekha, 25, of Thanoga village of Rajgarh area.

The district emergency operations cell said that the cause of accident is yet to be ascertained.

First responders rushed to the accident site and took the victims to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

A case was registered.