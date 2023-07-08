Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 8 dead, as many injured as state transport bus collides with car in Jind

8 dead, as many injured as state transport bus collides with car in Jind

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jul 08, 2023 02:33 PM IST

Eight people, including a woman, died in the accident while eight more sustained injuries, in a head-on collision between a state transport bus and a car in Haryana’s Jind district on Saturday

Eight people died and as many were injured in a head-on collision between a state transport bus and a car in Haryana’s Jind district on Saturday, police said.

Six of the injured were rushed to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak and two are being treated in Jind, he added. (HT File)

The accident took place on the Jind-Bhiwani road near Bibipur village.

Eight people, including a woman, died in the incident while eight more sustained injuries, SHO of Sadar police station Inspector Sanjay Kumar said over the phone.

Six of the injured were rushed to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak and two are being treated in Jind, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP