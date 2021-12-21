Fatehgarh Sahib: Uphill task for AAP, SAD to breach Congress bastion

All three assembly segments in Fatehgarh Sahib district are represented by the Congress. Even as the AAP wave swept the constituency when Harinder Singh Khalsa registered a thumping win in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, it later returned under the Congress influence with Khalsa leaving the AAP. Meanwhile, the SAD is in an experimental mode in an attempt to breach the Congress bastion in the upcoming Punjab polls, reports Navrajdeep Singh

Fatehgarh Sahib: Nagra banks on his clean image

Fatehgarh Sahib holds great historical and religious importance for Sikhs, but its politics hardly revolves around it. Though it has sent Sikh faces to the Vidhan Sabha for the past three terms, a Hindu leader — Harbans Lal — also represented this segment for three consecutive terms from 1992 to 2007.

The two-time sitting MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, who was also elevated as the state Congress working president, is banking upon his clean image and assertive style of working since his days in student politics. SAD last won an election here in 2007, but infighting between MLA Didar Singh Bhatti and senior leader Prem Singh Chandumajra dented the party prospects thereon. Jagdeep Singh Cheema is the party nominee this time. The AAP has several leaders, including Lakhvir Singh Rai, who contested the elections unsuccessfully in 2017, staking their claim to the party ticket.

As for voters, better rail connectivity, repair of dilapidated roads and streets and the sewerage system upgrade are key issues.

Bassi Pathana: No clear favourite in this segment

Carved out in 2012, the Bassi Pathana assembly segment has turned into an experimental field for political outfits. Voters have given a chance to both SAD (Justice Nirmal Singh, 2012) and Congress (Gurpreet Singh, 2017) from the segment, which is predominantly rural and is reserved for SC category.

While MLA Gurpreet Singh has nurtured this assembly segment in the past five years, chief minister’s brother Dr Manohar Singh has also stepped into active politics after resigning from the post of senior medical officer and is vying the Congress ticket from here.

As far as the SAD is concerned, it has again experimented by giving the seat to its coalition partner BSP, which has a negligible political base and could poll only 819 votes in 2017. Even the SAD ended on the third spot in the last election, as AAP’s Santokh Singh secured 37,132 votes. Santokh along with another AAP leader, Rashpinder Singh, are claiming the party ticket for the upcoming elections.

The lack of employment opportunities sources and slow development are among the key local issues.

Amloh: Cong stronghold for two decades

With a mix of rural and urban vote bank, the Amloh assembly segment has become a Congress bastion, as the party has won four back-to-back elections since 2002. Randeep Singh, a four-time MLA who has won twice from here and was promoted to the rank of a cabinet minister, is likely to retain the party ticket.

When it comes to the SAD, infighting has cost it the elections in the past. This time, the party has fielded youth leader Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, while his competitor Jagdeep Singh Cheema has been shifted to Fatehgarh Sahib.

For the AAP, young leader Gurinder Singh Garry Biring is actively holding meetings and was recently announced the party in-charge in the segment.

Poll sops involving industries usually set the mood of voters in this belt, as Punjab’s industrial hub Mandi Gobindgarh falls under Amloh. As for local issues, poor health facilities in Amloh town and pending construction of a railway overbridge in Mandi Gobindgarh are the key ones.