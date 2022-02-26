Fazilka accident: 24 injured as bus overturns
At least 24 passengers were injured as a bus overturned in Balluana village of Fazilka on Saturday evening. As per information, the driver lost control over the wheel while trying to avoid collision with another vehicle coming from the opposite side. The condition of five injured is said to be critical.
Abohar sub-divisional magistrate Amit Gupta said the bus, carrying around 50 passengers, was headed to Malout from Abohar when the mishap took place.
Among the injured are sisters Jasmine and Navjot from Abohar, Seema from Muktsar, Sukhjeet from Panjpir. All the injured were rushed to a government hospital in Abohar, from where a few were referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.