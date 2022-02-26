Fazilka accident: 24 injured as bus overturns

At least 24 passengers were injured as a bus overturned in Balluana village of Fazilka on Saturday evening. As per information, the driver lost control over the wheel while trying to avoid collision with another vehicle coming from the opposite side. The condition of five injured is said to be critical.

Abohar sub-divisional magistrate Amit Gupta said the bus, carrying around 50 passengers, was headed to Malout from Abohar when the mishap took place.

Among the injured are sisters Jasmine and Navjot from Abohar, Seema from Muktsar, Sukhjeet from Panjpir. All the injured were rushed to a government hospital in Abohar, from where a few were referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.