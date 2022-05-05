Fazilka family alleges delay in FIR after sexual assault on minor

The family of a 10-year-old specially abled girl, who was reportedly sexually abused, has alleged delay in her medical examination and FIR registration at Fazilka on Wednesday.

The girl’s mother alleged that it was after 72 hours of the alleged sexual abuse that the police registered a case against the suspect, who is at large. “We then ran from pillar to post to get her medical examination conducted at the local civil hospital, but all in vain,” she said.

Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka, claimed there was no delay on their part to take action as the case was registered soon after the complaint was filed. He said efforts are being made to arrest the accused, identified as Pawan Kumar.

He has been booked under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“No one brought the matter to my knowledge earlier. Now, the victim will get all possible assistance,” said deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.

