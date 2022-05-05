Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fazilka family alleges delay in FIR after sexual assault on minor
chandigarh news

Fazilka family alleges delay in FIR after sexual assault on minor

The family of a 10-year-old specially abled girl, who was reportedly sexually abused in Fazilka, has alleged delay in her medical examination and registration of FIR
The Fazilka police say efforts are on to arrest the accused. The deputy commissioner assures all possible assistance to the victim. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on May 05, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

The family of a 10-year-old specially abled girl, who was reportedly sexually abused, has alleged delay in her medical examination and FIR registration at Fazilka on Wednesday.

The girl’s mother alleged that it was after 72 hours of the alleged sexual abuse that the police registered a case against the suspect, who is at large. “We then ran from pillar to post to get her medical examination conducted at the local civil hospital, but all in vain,” she said.

Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka, claimed there was no delay on their part to take action as the case was registered soon after the complaint was filed. He said efforts are being made to arrest the accused, identified as Pawan Kumar.

He has been booked under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“No one brought the matter to my knowledge earlier. Now, the victim will get all possible assistance,” said deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.

