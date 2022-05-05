Fazilka family alleges delay in FIR after sexual assault on minor
The family of a 10-year-old specially abled girl, who was reportedly sexually abused, has alleged delay in her medical examination and FIR registration at Fazilka on Wednesday.
The girl’s mother alleged that it was after 72 hours of the alleged sexual abuse that the police registered a case against the suspect, who is at large. “We then ran from pillar to post to get her medical examination conducted at the local civil hospital, but all in vain,” she said.
Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka, claimed there was no delay on their part to take action as the case was registered soon after the complaint was filed. He said efforts are being made to arrest the accused, identified as Pawan Kumar.
He has been booked under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
“No one brought the matter to my knowledge earlier. Now, the victim will get all possible assistance,” said deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.
Adopted zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption: Khattar at Rohtak rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government has changed the traditional system of governance by ensuring equal development in every part without any caste, religion or area based discrimination. “We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption. Model Sanskriti schools have been opened across Haryana to uplift the education system. We will distribute five lakh tablets to students studying at government schools, starting tomorrow,” he said.
8yrs of Modi rule: Haryana BJP on toes to connect with 21 lakh families in 21 days
The well-oiled cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be on toes in Haryana for 21 days continuously from May 5 in the run-up to mega-celebrations on May 26 to mark eight years of Modi government at Centre.
New Khalistan recruits sans ideological conviction: Punjab Police probe
The probe into pro-Khalistan modules busted in Punjab recently has revealed that foreign-based terrorists and their local handlers are using money to lure the state's youth, who in fact lack ideological conviction. According to an internal analysis of the intelligence wing of Punjab Police, made available by a highly placed source, most of those arrested in these cases belong to non-Sikh families with poor financial background.
Show-of-strength rally: Will work to ensure Congress’ win in 2024 polls, says Udai Bhan
The installation event of newly-appointed Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan on Wednesday turned out to be an exercise by Congress legislature party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda to show his strength. What the new dispensation has so far failed to achieve is reducing friction among the factions in party. Former state unit chief Kumari Selja came to the party office to attend the event but left due to inordinate delay of Bhan and Hooda's arrival.
Punjab Police form SIT to probe Patiala violence
The Punjab Police on Wednesday set up a five-member special investigation team to probe the last week's group clashes over an anti-Khalistan march that had left four people injured in Patiala. Inspector general of Police (Patiala Range) Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said the SIT has been set up under the supervision of superintendent of police Mehtab Singh. “It will carry out a detailed probe into the April 29 clash here between two groups,” said Chhina.
