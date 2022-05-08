Fazilka tops in implementing MGNREGA in Punjab

: Punjab’s southwest district of Fazilka has topped in the state in implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with the total expenditure of ₹ 145.48 crore exceeding the set target by 168% during the financial year 2021-22, improving the infrastructure in the villages, thereby enhancing the living standards of the people.

“A total of 30,47,342 man days were generated during the previous year in the district to boost rural infrastructure and employment opportunities for the rural masses,” said Himanshu Aggarwal, deputy commissioner-cum-district program officer, MGNREGA, Fazilka.

The district was given a set target of minimum expenditure of ₹ 86.25 crore.

“The district has not merely achieved 168% of the set target but also improved the infrastructure in the villages of the district through the MGNREGA scheme which also improved the living standards of the people,” Aggarwal said.

Sagar Setia, additional deputy commissioner (D)-cum-additional district program officer, MGNREGA said that last year, the district was given a target of creating 23 lakh man days, but the district outnumbered the days to provide maximum employment to its people.

He said that realising the importance of conservation of the environment, 12 lakh saplings have been grown in 23 nurseries under MGNREGA during the last financial year which would be planted at different places in the district during this year, whereas 3,42,500 saplings had already been planted last year.

Mianwaki forests had also been established in Koharayanwali and Haripura villages under this scheme, he added.

Most of the arable land of Fazilka is on the tail end of canals and canal water is a great need of farmers. Therefore, under the scheme 3,45,462 feet long water channels were constructed with a cost of ₹ 16.40 crores, so that irrigation water could reach up to the tail end of the district.

Under MGNREGA, 31 sports stadiums were also developed in the district at a cost of ₹ 451 lakh to provide better sports infrastructure and facilities to the rural youth. Besides this, 54 parks with the cost of ₹ 464.80 lakh were developed in the district.

Setia said that in schools, kitchen sheds, parks, playgrounds have also been constructed under the scheme and in 121 schools, boundary walls have been constructed. Cattle sheds have also been provided to 679 people in the villages. Apart from this, the work of installing interlocking tiles in the streets in the villages had been undertaken and a special project of Canal Front View had been undertaken at Dhani Kailas Nagar, Block Abohar.

To ensure conservation of water resources, 111 ponds in Fazilka district were cleaned. This resulted 2,10,121 man days, while the scheme proved to be helpful for conservation of water resources also, he said.

Seventeen ponds have also been developed with Thapar model in the district under MGNREGA, while 75 Amrit Sarovars would be constructed in the district in the current financial year to conserve the rain water, he said.