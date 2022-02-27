Fazilka woman, siblings booked for husband’s murder

A 33-year-old woman and her three siblings were booked on Sunday for the alleged murder of her estranged husband in Fazilka.

The body of the victim, identified as Malkit Singh, 36, was recovered from a crematorium at suspect Sunita Rani’s village on Saturday night, after which the case was registered, said police. Malkit was a daily-wage labourer and belonged to Kotha Dangni, a border village in the district.

In his complaint, Malkit’s brother Gurmeet Singh said that the couple got married four years ago and had a son, but their relations soured soon after. Sunita moved to her parents’ house at Kharas Wali Dhani village about a year and a half ago, he told police.

Malkit reportedly went missing after visiting her house to meet his son on February 5, following which Gurmeet approached police and alleged that Sunita and her family members had murdered his brother and dumped his body somewhere. During probe, Malkit’s body was recovered from a crematorium at Kharas Wali.

Police have booked Sunita, her brothers Bittu and Kulwant Singh and sister Seema Rani under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Gurmeet’s complaint. Further probe is on, said the investigating officer.