Fazilka woman, siblings booked for husband’s murder
A 33-year-old woman and her three siblings were booked on Sunday for the alleged murder of her estranged husband in Fazilka.
The body of the victim, identified as Malkit Singh, 36, was recovered from a crematorium at suspect Sunita Rani’s village on Saturday night, after which the case was registered, said police. Malkit was a daily-wage labourer and belonged to Kotha Dangni, a border village in the district.
In his complaint, Malkit’s brother Gurmeet Singh said that the couple got married four years ago and had a son, but their relations soured soon after. Sunita moved to her parents’ house at Kharas Wali Dhani village about a year and a half ago, he told police.
Malkit reportedly went missing after visiting her house to meet his son on February 5, following which Gurmeet approached police and alleged that Sunita and her family members had murdered his brother and dumped his body somewhere. During probe, Malkit’s body was recovered from a crematorium at Kharas Wali.
Police have booked Sunita, her brothers Bittu and Kulwant Singh and sister Seema Rani under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on Gurmeet’s complaint. Further probe is on, said the investigating officer.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.