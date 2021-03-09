Fearing expulsion, Rohingyas in Jammu plead for protection

Two days after the Jammu and Kashmir administration detained hundreds of Rohingyas in the winter capital, the minority group has been living in constant fear of deportation to their native Myanmar — which they had fled to escape persecution — and made an appeal for protection.

At Kiryani Talab, a small settlement of Rohingya Muslims in Bathindi, children as young as two years, are waiting for their parents to return to their makeshift tin-shed homes, unaware of their detention.

After 169 Rohingyas were lodged in Hiranagar jail in Kathua district on Saturday, the remaining families have been confined to the Bathindi camp, which is being now being guarded by policemen. The main gate and Madarsa have been locked.

Mohmmad Shahzahan, 27, who came to Jammu in 2012, said, “We appeal to the Indian government not to detain us. Only we know what we survived back home in Myanmar and how we reached here. Our parents have been killed. Even policemen are fleeing Myanmar.”

Shahzahan claimed that he and other Rohingyas would happily go back to their native land once peace returned there. “But please do not treat us like militants. If our days are over here, then send us to any other country.”

Pointing towards a toddler girl, Shahzahan said, “She is just two and a half years old. Her parents have been lodged in Hiranagar jail and now she is being looked after by her aunt. There are so many cases like hers.”

He recalled how police came to their camp on Friday and asked them to reach MA Stadium for Covid-19 testing on Saturday where 169 were detained.

“We are not allowed to perform our daily work and have been confined to the camp,” said another Rohingya seeking anonymity.

Amir Hakeem, 45, who escaped persecution in Myanmar and arrived in Jammu six years ago with his wife Khursheeda, 35, and four children also expressed concern about the weekend’s detentions and the threat of deportation.

“Since I have kidney-related ailments, I cannot work. My wife and eldest son go to Narwal mandi where they work for a walnut merchant and bring home ₹ 150 to ₹ 200 a day,” he said.

“The detentions on Saturday have created fear among us. The situation back home in Myanmar is very grim. We have nowhere to go and can only pray for mercy. We need protection and not detentions,” he added.

Another Rohingya man, Najamul Haq, reserved his comments on the issue saying, “Police have asked us not to speak to the media.”

It has been learned that on Sunday, heads of such clusters in Jammu were “debriefed” by the administration.

Meanwhile, more Rohingyas, including men and women, were sent to the Hiranagar detention centre on Monday.

“We are getting more illegal immigrants from other places like Samba district. As of now, we cannot give their exact count,” said a senior officer.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Saturday detained 169 illegal immigrant Rohingyas under section 3(2)e of the Foreigners Act as they were not holding valid travel documents required in terms of Section (3) of the Passports Act.

Deal with traumatised refugees cautiously: PDP to admn

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Firdous Tak has asked the J&K administration to act cautiously when dealing with Rohingyas.

“The issue of Rohingyas should be seen in context of humanitarian crisis. The administration must act cautiously while keeping in mind the sufferings and trauma these refugees have faced in their own country forcing them to flee for a safe refuge in India.”