Feathered guests alight, rare species also make a pit stop in Kashmir

The snow-covered scenic wetlands and lakes of Kashmir are hosting winged guests from across Europe, Japan, China and Central Asia, including some rare species.

Wildlife experts and bird watchers say this year around 10 to 12 rare species are visiting the Himalayan region.

Wildlife warden, wetlands, Ifshan Dewan said around 3.5 lakh birds have arrived at Srinagar’s biggest wetland, Hokersar, while around 2.5 lakh birds have graced Hygam wetland in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

This is huge improvement from last year when few birds had stopped at Hokersar due to low water-levels. “Last year, the arrival of birds was affected owing to low water level at Hokersar, but this year we have made timely interventions by working on bunding and breaches, which had helped water retention,” Dewan said.

Kashmir has around 400 waterbodies, of which 25 are the winter haunt of migratory birds. At present, the Valley has nine wetlands, of the 13 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shalbough, in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, is the biggest wetland spread over 16 square kilometres, Hokersar on the city’s outskirts covers around 13.5 square kilometres, while Hygam in north Kashmir is spread across nine square kilometres. Chatlam wetland in south Kashmir’s Pampore also attracts several migratory species.

Despite a good water-level few birds have arrived at Shalboug so far. Dewan says, “The water level at Shalboug is good, but few birds have arrived so far. Usually, the birds start arriving in January-end and February, so there is still time. Pampore also hosts a good number of bird species.”

The birds travel from the colder areas of the world flying over continents in flocks. The birds that arrive here every year are mallards, greylag geese, pochards, common tails, shovelers, pintails and gharwals, which visit the region between October and April.

“This year birders have sighted around 10-20 new species, including the whooper swan and waders. Some new species were spotted last year as well. These exotic species are rarely sighted in the region,” Dewan said, adding that the department will be carrying out a census by February-end.

For the last two years, the department’s census reports are pegging the number of birds whoarrive here annually at 8-10 lakh.

The wetlands had seen large-scale poaching of migratory birds during the early years of militancy. However, now vigilance has been stepped up and encroachments on wetlands have also come down to a large extent. Dewan said they have established control rooms to stop poaching of birds.

“Poaching does happen but we have established control rooms at Hokersar, Wular, Dal and Shalbough which work 24X7. There is constant patrolling. and whenever we get information of any poaching incident, our teams reach the spot,” she said.