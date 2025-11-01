Female gang makes off with man’s gold bangle at Kharar bus stand

A gang of female thieves snatched a 62-year-old man’s gold bangle at the Kharar bus stand on Thursday morning. In another snatching case in Chandigarh, an 18-year-old college student was targeted in broad daylight near Kajheri Chowk, Sector 43, on Thursday morning. (iStock)

Police said the victim, Gotam Lal, a resident of Kharar, was about to board a bus to Jalandhar around 9 am.

As he approached the bus, the thieves rushed near him, posing as passengers. As more passengers gathered to get on the bus, one of them removed his gold bangle (kada). Lal realised the theft and spotted the women fleeing in two cars. He jotted down the vehicles’ registration numbers as PB-82-7699 and PB11-CS-2251, and alerted the police.

Investigating officer Bawinder Singh said teams were tracing the vehicles involved and checking CCTV footage from nearby areas. “No arrests have been made yet. A case has been registered under Sections 304 (2) and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” he added.

Youth held for snatching college student’s phone in Sector 43

In another snatching case in Chandigarh, an 18-year-old college student was targeted in broad daylight near Kajheri Chowk, Sector 43, on Thursday morning.

Police arrested the accused within hours of the incident and recovered the stolen mobile phone.

The complainant, Kumkum, a resident of Kishangarh, told police that around 9.45 am, she was walking from the ISBT-43 towards her college in Sector 42. There, a youth suddenly emerged from a forest patch adjoining the slip road and snatched her mobile phone from her hand, before fleeing the spot.

Following the incident, Kumkum immediately approached the Sector-43 police post and submitted a written complaint.

Acting swiftly, police post in-charge sub-inspector Amrik Singh, along with constable Sahil, reached the location and initiated a search operation. The team later succeeded in nabbing the accused and recovered the stolen mobile phone.

Police said the accused was identified based on the description given by the complainant and local surveillance inputs. “The arrested youth is being interrogated to determine if he is involved in other snatching cases,” an officer said.

He was booked under Sections 304 (2) of the BNS at the Sector 36 police station.