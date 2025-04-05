Ferozepur: 3 held for demanding 1cr ransom, toy pistol seized

The Ferozepur police on Friday arrested three accused who posed as gangsters and demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore from a local immigration consultant, officials said. A case was registered under section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Ferozepur city police station. (Representational image)

They said a toy pistol was recovered from the accused. The accused had threatened the consultant with ‘dire consequences’ if the money was not paid, they added.

Police recovered mobile phones used in the crime and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the victim, Ashish Sharma from Ferozepur city, received threatening phone calls from unknown individuals demanding the ransom.

