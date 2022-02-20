Ferozepur BJP candidate’s son, Congress nominee’s aide booked

Hours before Punjab went to the polls on Sunday, the son of the BJP candidate from Ferozepur Urban assembly constituency and an aide of his rival Congress candidate were booked for poll code violation.

Poll officer Kulwant Singh filed a complaint after receiving a tip-off that Raghumeet Sodhi, the son of BJP candidate and former Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, along with supporters was campaigning in the border areas of Ferozepur on Saturday night.

“When the team reached the border village of Chinnewala, it found Raghumeet along with 10-15 people campaigning in a convoy of six vehicles,” Kulwant Singh informed the police.

They were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code besides Section 126 of the Representation of People Act.

In the second incident, Sukhjinder Singh, an aide of sitting MLA and Congress candidate Parminder Singh Pinki was also booked for violating the model code of conduct.

Ferozepur district police chief Narendra Bhargav said the poll defaulters would not go scot-free.