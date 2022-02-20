Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ferozepur BJP candidate’s son, Congress nominee’s aide booked
chandigarh news

Ferozepur BJP candidate’s son, Congress nominee’s aide booked

Hours before Punjab elections got underway, cases registered against Rana Gurmeet Sodhi’s son and Parminder Pinki’s aide for poll code violation in border constituency
The Punjab assembly elections got underway in 117 segments across the state on Sunday morning. (Representative photo)
The Punjab assembly elections got underway in 117 segments across the state on Sunday morning. (Representative photo)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 08:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar

Hours before Punjab went to the polls on Sunday, the son of the BJP candidate from Ferozepur Urban assembly constituency and an aide of his rival Congress candidate were booked for poll code violation.

Also read: On poll eve, Congress expels Ferozepur Rural MLA Satkar Kaur for anti-party activities

Poll officer Kulwant Singh filed a complaint after receiving a tip-off that Raghumeet Sodhi, the son of BJP candidate and former Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, along with supporters was campaigning in the border areas of Ferozepur on Saturday night.

“When the team reached the border village of Chinnewala, it found Raghumeet along with 10-15 people campaigning in a convoy of six vehicles,” Kulwant Singh informed the police.

They were booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code besides Section 126 of the Representation of People Act.

In the second incident, Sukhjinder Singh, an aide of sitting MLA and Congress candidate Parminder Singh Pinki was also booked for violating the model code of conduct.

Ferozepur district police chief Narendra Bhargav said the poll defaulters would not go scot-free.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out