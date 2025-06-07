Ferozepur tattoo shop killing: Day on, two arrested, hunt on for five more

A day after a 29-year-old man was gunned down in a tattoo shop in Ferozepur, seven persons, including notorious gangster Ashish Chopra, were booked in the case. A video of the incident, captured by a local from a building across the shop, showed four men going on a rampage on the road, opening multiple rounds in the air (Sourced)

Two of the accused, identified as Angrez Singh and Joginder Singh, have been arrested, while a hunt is on for the remaining suspects.

The victim, Ashu Monga, was shot dead by four persons on Thursday, allegedly over an old rivalry. As per the police, the victim had got into a verbal dispute with the accused a few days ago, which is likely the reason behind his brutal killing.

Police said Monga had been dragged out of the shop and shot multiple times, killing him on the spot.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said a case was registered against the accused on the statement of the victim’s wife, Pawanpreet Kaur.

The primary accused are Ashish Chopra, Amrik Singh alias Amrika, Gurdit Singh, Angrez Singh, Joginder Singh, Shivam Sehgal alias Sanga, and Yuvraj alias Yuvi, along with four to five unidentified individuals. The case has been registered under Sections 103 (murder), 191 (3) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) besides Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

A cross-FIR was registered under the Arms Act against Gurjinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Lakha, Amarjeet Singh, Dev Sharma, and the deceased Ashu Monga, based on a complaint by one Arshdeep.