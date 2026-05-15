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Ferozepur: Woman, her minor son among 4 nabbed, 7.8kg heroin recovered

Police on Thursday dismantled a drug trafficking network operating along the India-Pakistan border, recovering 7.858 kg of heroin and arrested four individuals, including a juvenile

Published on: May 15, 2026 06:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ferozepur

Ferozepur police on Thursday dismantled a drug trafficking network operating along the India-Pakistan border, recovering 7.858 kg of heroin and arrested four individuals, including a juvenile.

Police on Thursday dismantled a drug trafficking network operating along the India-Pakistan border, recovering 7.858 kg of heroin and arrested four individuals, including a juvenile.

According to Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, police teams at checkpoint near Ghall Khurd bus stand received inputs about two suspects, identified as Akashdeep, alias Akash, of Betu Kadim village and Robin Kumar of Panje Ke Uttar village, allegedly waiting near Ferozeshah bus stand to deliver a heroin consignment.

Acting on the tip-off, police apprehended both accused and recovered 1.536 kg heroin and two mobile phones. During interrogation, Robin disclosed that additional contraband was concealed at his residence. A subsequent search led to the recovery of 4.171 kg heroin, taking the total seizure to over 5.7 kg.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ferozepur: Woman, her minor son among 4 nabbed, 7.8kg heroin recovered
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ferozepur: Woman, her minor son among 4 nabbed, 7.8kg heroin recovered
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