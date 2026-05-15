Ferozepur: Woman, her minor son among 4 nabbed, 7.8kg heroin recovered

Ferozepur

Ferozepur police on Thursday dismantled a drug trafficking network operating along the India-Pakistan border, recovering 7.858 kg of heroin and arrested four individuals, including a juvenile.

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Police on Thursday dismantled a drug trafficking network operating along the India-Pakistan border, recovering 7.858 kg of heroin and arrested four individuals, including a juvenile.

According to Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, police teams at checkpoint near Ghall Khurd bus stand received inputs about two suspects, identified as Akashdeep, alias Akash, of Betu Kadim village and Robin Kumar of Panje Ke Uttar village, allegedly waiting near Ferozeshah bus stand to deliver a heroin consignment.

Acting on the tip-off, police apprehended both accused and recovered 1.536 kg heroin and two mobile phones. During interrogation, Robin disclosed that additional contraband was concealed at his residence. A subsequent search led to the recovery of 4.171 kg heroin, taking the total seizure to over 5.7 kg.

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{{^usCountry}} Further investigation led police to Santosh Rani and her juvenile son from Sodhe Wala village. A raid at their residence resulted in the recovery of an additional 2.151 kg heroin and a mobile phone. Santosh Rani was arrested, while the juvenile was detained under the Juvenile Justice Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation led police to Santosh Rani and her juvenile son from Sodhe Wala village. A raid at their residence resulted in the recovery of an additional 2.151 kg heroin and a mobile phone. Santosh Rani was arrested, while the juvenile was detained under the Juvenile Justice Act. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary findings suggest that Rani was allegedly receiving drug consignments from Pakistan-based handlers led by Shah Pathan, which were further distributed through a local network in Punjab’s border belt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary findings suggest that Rani was allegedly receiving drug consignments from Pakistan-based handlers led by Shah Pathan, which were further distributed through a local network in Punjab’s border belt. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. {{/usCountry}}

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