Fertiliser shortage: Himachal farmers threaten stir

The Samyukta Kisan Manch (SKM) on Sunday expressed concern over the shortage of fertilisers and condemned the government for a steep increase in the prices of insecticides and fungicides.

It urged the government to ensure the availability of fertilisers in the state. It asked the government to release ₹65 crore to fruit growers for apples purchased by the HPMC and Himfed under the market intervention scheme. Convener of the manch Harish Chauhan said the HPMC is selling the machines and other orchard implements to the farmers at prices higher than the market in lieu of the pending payments.

“Farmers are bearing the brunt of inflation. Instead, the HPMC should make the payments in cash,” he said, alleging that HPMC, which is getting a 25 kg bag of calcium nitrate in the market for ₹1,250, is selling the bag for ₹1,560 and ₹1,750. If the government does not implement these demands soon, then the United Kisan Manch will launch an agitation,” he said.

“There is a severe shortage of potash, IFFCO 12:32:16 and 15:15:15 and other fertilisers in most parts of the state and about 70 % poor, small and medium farmers are not getting fertilisers. It becomes difficult for farmers to purchase fertilisers at these exorbitant rates,” he said.