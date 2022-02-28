Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fertiliser shortage: Himachal farmers threaten stir
chandigarh news

Fertiliser shortage: Himachal farmers threaten stir

Samyukta Kisan Manch (SKM), a farmers’ body, expressed concern over the shortage of fertilisers and condemned Himachal government for a steep increase in the prices of insecticides and fungicides
There is a severe shortage of fertilisers in most parts of Himachal and about 70 % poor, small and medium farmers are not getting fertilisers, said Samyukta Kisan Manch convener Harish Chauhan. (HT File Photo)
There is a severe shortage of fertilisers in most parts of Himachal and about 70 % poor, small and medium farmers are not getting fertilisers, said Samyukta Kisan Manch convener Harish Chauhan. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 01:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

The Samyukta Kisan Manch (SKM) on Sunday expressed concern over the shortage of fertilisers and condemned the government for a steep increase in the prices of insecticides and fungicides.

It urged the government to ensure the availability of fertilisers in the state. It asked the government to release 65 crore to fruit growers for apples purchased by the HPMC and Himfed under the market intervention scheme. Convener of the manch Harish Chauhan said the HPMC is selling the machines and other orchard implements to the farmers at prices higher than the market in lieu of the pending payments.

“Farmers are bearing the brunt of inflation. Instead, the HPMC should make the payments in cash,” he said, alleging that HPMC, which is getting a 25 kg bag of calcium nitrate in the market for 1,250, is selling the bag for 1,560 and 1,750. If the government does not implement these demands soon, then the United Kisan Manch will launch an agitation,” he said.

“There is a severe shortage of potash, IFFCO 12:32:16 and 15:15:15 and other fertilisers in most parts of the state and about 70 % poor, small and medium farmers are not getting fertilisers. It becomes difficult for farmers to purchase fertilisers at these exorbitant rates,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out