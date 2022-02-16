Fertiliser shortage: Himachal farmers threaten to agitate

Slamming the government for failing to resolve the acute shortage of fertiliser in Himachal Pradesh, a joint forum of farmers on Tuesday threatened to launch an agitation unless their demands were met.

The Kisan Sangharsh Samiti (KSS) accused the government of framing anti-farmer policies and reducing subsidies for the agriculture and horticulture sector. KSS convener and former Shimla mayor Sanjay Chauhan said, “Orchardists are in dire need of fertilisers, but the government has failed to ensure adequate and timely supply of the same, forcing fruit growers to purchase expensive and low-quality fertilisers from the open market.”

“We will mobilise the farmers and launch a stir if the government fails to provide fertilisers at a reasonable cost and as per the demand,” the CPI(M) leader said, adding that the farmers need Potash, NPK ( nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) 12:32:16 and NPK 15:15:15.

The farmers said each year the government would provide fertilisers through Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing And Consumer’s Federation (HIMFED). However, this time , the government agency did not place orders for the required quantity of fertilisers, resulting in shortage. “There has been a significant increase in the price of fertilisers due to the discontinuation of subsidies by the central and state governments,” they said.

Last year, 25kg calcium nitrate was being sold for ₹1,100 - ₹1,250, but this year it is costing ₹1,300 ₹ to ₹1,750. A 50-kg bag of potash, which was available for ₹ 1,150 last year, has been priced at ₹1,750 this year. The price of NPK 12:32:16 was ₹1,200 last year which has now gone up to ₹1,750.

Chauhan also alleged that the Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) was also forcing farmers to get fertilisers and other items in lieu of their pending dues. “The government is forcing farmers to buy input items at higher prices than the market. The government should immediately stop this and pay the arrears,” he added.

