Fifth accused arrested in grenade attack on Gurdaspur police station

GURDASPUR: The Counter Intelligence (CI), Bathinda, and Gurdaspur Police, have arrested a key accused in the Gurdaspur grenade attack case. The Counter Intelligence (CI), Bathinda, and Gurdaspur Police, have arrested a key accused in the Gurdaspur grenade attack case.

Mohan Singh, a resident of Ramuwal in Bathinda, was apprehended on Wednesday, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to five.

The grenade attack took place on November 25 at the Gurdaspur city police station around 7.30pm. The initial arrests included four individuals — Pradeep Kumar, Gurdit, Naveen Chaudhary, and Kush — who were linked to the attack. During the investigation, police recovered a P-86 hand grenade and two pistols from the suspects’ possession.

According to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, preliminary investigations have revealed that Mohan Singh was in contact with Pakistan-based ISI-sponsored gangster Shehzad Bhatti. Acting on Bhatti’s instructions, Singh is believed to have played a key role in the grenade attack, which aimed to spread terror in the state.

Police probe has established that the attack was masterminded by Pakistan-based, ISI-sponsored gangster Bhatti and his associate Zeeshan Akhtar. The duo received crucial operational assistance from their US-based handler, Amandeep Singh, alias Aman Pannu, a Gurdaspur native who had traveled to the USA via the ‘donkey route’. The probe further revealed that Aman Pannu was tasked with recruiting local foot soldiers to execute terror attacks in Punjab, following the directions of Bhatti and Akhtar.

The police action began with an intelligence-led operation leading to the arrest of Pradeep and Gurdit. These two suspects were found to have provided financial and logistics support to the initial module — Hargun, Vikas, and Mohan — that carried out the grenade attack. Hargun and Vikas were previously arrested by the Delhi Police.

During interrogation, Pradeep and Gurdit revealed the role of Naveen Chaudhary and Kush. The latter pair had received a consignment of two hand grenades sent by Zeeshan Akhtar, one of which was subsequently handed over to the Gurdaspur attack module under the directions of Shahzad Bhatti. The police confirmed that the duo was actively planning another grenade attack to create terror and disturb peace and harmony, which has now been averted with the recovery of the remaining hand grenade.

“The investigation remains active, and further leads are being pursued to dismantle the entire terror network,” said DGP Yadav.

Avneet Kaur Sidhu, AIG (CI) Bathinda, said that Mohan Singh’s arrest was based on a combination of technical and human intelligence. The CI, Bathinda, had shared information with the Gurdaspur police, which led to the arrest.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aditya confirmed that police had recovered a .32 bore pistol with live cartridges and impounded a black Splendor motorcycle, which had been used by the accused in the crime.

A case has been registered at the Gurdaspur City Police Station under Sections 109, 324(4), and 111 of the BNS, as well as Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act. Authorities continue to investigate and work on dismantling the entire terror module.