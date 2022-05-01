Filmmaker Rahul Mittra plays Punjab Police cop in Jaswant Singh Khalra’s biopic
Renowned film producer Rahul Mittra will soon be seen essaying the role of a Punjab Police cop in the biopic of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
The biopic, which is being headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Honey Trehan, will feature Mittra in a small but pivotal role. “I cannot say much about the project except that it is a human drama inspired by the 1984 Sikh riots. When Trehan, who did such a brilliant job in Raat Akeli Hai, asked me to do the role, I was happy to accept it,” Mittra says.
“In fact, we were shooting for the film in Patiala when the clashes broke out. We made it out just before curfew was imposed,” he adds.
The Torbaaz (2020) actor, who had to sport a large moustache for the role, was glad to shave it on the last day of shoot. Asked if he had had a brush with the Punjab Police, Mittra says, “Not really, but interestingly, my nickname is Thulla as my brothers thought I was like a cop. It was a dream come true to don the uniform as I wanted to join the Punjab Police at one point in time. I have huge respect for the uniform.”
This is the second time that Mittra will be playing a cop. “I play a UP cop in Love Hackers. I was the IGP there and here I play a junior cop,” he says.
Mittra has just wrapped up a web series Inspector Avinash starring Randeep Hooda, where he plays the antagonist and will also be seen in Holy Cow, and Band of Maharajas.
The first-generation producer, who spent his formative years in Chandigarh, says the city shaped him as a filmmaker.
“My late father MP Mittra, a bureaucrat, sensing my interest in films used to take me to Piccadilly where we would sit in the box and watch films like Amar Akbar Anthony. I remember participating in plays and starting a class drama club at my alma mater St John’s High School, Chandigarh,” he says.
Mittra, who wears multiple hats as a producer, brand manager and actor, says, “My life has been as unpredictable as the story of my films. I started out as a journalist and then started my brand management company. Later, I started producing films and got to work with brilliant actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Saif Ali Khan. I recently got some acting offers and thought why not.”
-
Ludhiana man booked for furnishing fake documents in court
The Division number 5 police have booked a Kuliyewal resident for furnishing fake documents in the court for the 'supardari' of a vehicle seized by Meharban police in a case of liquor smuggling on Friday. Narinder has been identified as Narinder Singh. The FIR has been lodged following the order of civil judge Rajvir Kaur. ASI Sukhpal Singh said that the Aadhar Card presented in court by Narinder had been forged.
-
Day after violence, uneasy calm in Patiala
The Punjab government on Saturday shunted out three senior police officers, including an inspector general, as uneasy calm prevailed in Patiala a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march that had left four people injured. Police have registered six FIRs in connection with the violence and arrested two more people, including two aides of self-styled Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla who had organised the march and was arrested on Friday.
-
Not releasing Rajoana, Jagtar Hawara and others reflects anti-Sikh mentality of governments: Dhami
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday said that not releasing Sikh prisoners, including former Punjab CM Beant Singh's assassinators Balwant Singh Rajoana and Jagtar Singh Hawara, despite completion of their jail terms is an expression of anti-Sikh mentality of the governments. While Rajoana and Hawara are convicts in former chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, Bhullar is serving life imprisonment in a Delhi blast case.
-
Licensing authority to record reasons while refusing arms licence: Punjab and Haryana high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has ruled that the licensing authority ought to record reasons for refusal of arms licence to a person. In the case in hand, one Manpreet Singh from Barnala had applied for arms licence in November 2016 before the deputy commissioner concerned along with requisite documents.
-
High court stays handing over of Akal Degree College management to Sangrur deputy commissioner
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has stayed the order of secretary, higher education, which handed over the management control of Akal Degree College for Women, Sangrur, to the deputy commissioner of the district. Secretary, higher education, Punjab, had on April 13 suspended the management of the college and appointed Sangrur DC as the college administrator. A departmental committee of the education department had looked into the complaints pertaining to functioning of the institute.
