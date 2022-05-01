Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Filmmaker Rahul Mittra plays Punjab Police cop in Jaswant Singh Khalra’s biopic
Filmmaker Rahul Mittra plays Punjab Police cop in Jaswant Singh Khalra’s biopic

The biopic on Jaswant Singh Khalra, which is being headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Honey Trehan, will feature Mittra in a small but pivotal role
Renowned film producer Rahul Mittra will soon be seen essaying the role of a Punjab Police cop in the biopic of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. (Sant Arora /HT)
Renowned film producer Rahul Mittra will soon be seen essaying the role of a Punjab Police cop in the biopic of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
Published on May 01, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByAishwarya Khosla

Renowned film producer Rahul Mittra will soon be seen essaying the role of a Punjab Police cop in the biopic of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

The biopic, which is being headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Honey Trehan, will feature Mittra in a small but pivotal role. “I cannot say much about the project except that it is a human drama inspired by the 1984 Sikh riots. When Trehan, who did such a brilliant job in Raat Akeli Hai, asked me to do the role, I was happy to accept it,” Mittra says.

“In fact, we were shooting for the film in Patiala when the clashes broke out. We made it out just before curfew was imposed,” he adds.

The Torbaaz (2020) actor, who had to sport a large moustache for the role, was glad to shave it on the last day of shoot. Asked if he had had a brush with the Punjab Police, Mittra says, “Not really, but interestingly, my nickname is Thulla as my brothers thought I was like a cop. It was a dream come true to don the uniform as I wanted to join the Punjab Police at one point in time. I have huge respect for the uniform.”

This is the second time that Mittra will be playing a cop. “I play a UP cop in Love Hackers. I was the IGP there and here I play a junior cop,” he says.

Mittra has just wrapped up a web series Inspector Avinash starring Randeep Hooda, where he plays the antagonist and will also be seen in Holy Cow, and Band of Maharajas.

The first-generation producer, who spent his formative years in Chandigarh, says the city shaped him as a filmmaker.

“My late father MP Mittra, a bureaucrat, sensing my interest in films used to take me to Piccadilly where we would sit in the box and watch films like Amar Akbar Anthony. I remember participating in plays and starting a class drama club at my alma mater St John’s High School, Chandigarh,” he says.

Mittra, who wears multiple hats as a producer, brand manager and actor, says, “My life has been as unpredictable as the story of my films. I started out as a journalist and then started my brand management company. Later, I started producing films and got to work with brilliant actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Saif Ali Khan. I recently got some acting offers and thought why not.”

