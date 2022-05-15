FIR against writers, publishers of controversial class 12 history books

: Police here on Saturday registered an FIR against the writers and publishers of controversial class-12 history books for alleged distortion of facts.

The case was registered on a complaint of social activist Baldev Singh Sirsa, who alleged that the said books contain some remarks which are not in accordance with Sikh history.

The FIR has been registered under sections 295A ,153A, 504 and 120B of Indian penal Code (IPC) has been registered at phase 4 police station in Mohali.

Those named in the FIR include Manijit Singh Sodhi (writer of Modern ABC of History of Punjab), Modern Publishers, Mahinder Pal Kaur- Modern Book Depot, and MS Mann (Writer of History of Punjab) Raj Publishers.

“The FIR had been registered but has left out many people including the publishers as well as the officials who had given approval to the books. The books are being published since 1998, so action should be against the writers, publishers along with the members of the review committee, academic council and board of directors, who approved the book,” Sirsa, president of Lok Bhalai Insaf Welfare Society, said.

Sirsa had been protesting outside the PSEB office in Mohali seeking action against those who allowed these books to be a part of the curriculum.

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in its report on alleged distortions in a Class-12 history textbook, that is in use since 1998, had found “factual discrepancies” in it. The inquiry was conducted by Inder Pal Singh Malhotra, former officer on special duty to the director general education, Punjab.

The PSEB has banned three books related to the history of Punjab over distortion of facts, on the basis of an inquiry report submitted in March.

Former Punjab education minister Pargat Singh had ordered an inquiry after several organisations and Aam Aadmi Party, which was in opposition at the time, raised the issue about alleged distortion of facts in a history book meant for Class-12 students.

