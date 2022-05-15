FIR against writers, publishers of controversial class 12 history books
: Police here on Saturday registered an FIR against the writers and publishers of controversial class-12 history books for alleged distortion of facts.
The case was registered on a complaint of social activist Baldev Singh Sirsa, who alleged that the said books contain some remarks which are not in accordance with Sikh history.
The FIR has been registered under sections 295A ,153A, 504 and 120B of Indian penal Code (IPC) has been registered at phase 4 police station in Mohali.
Those named in the FIR include Manijit Singh Sodhi (writer of Modern ABC of History of Punjab), Modern Publishers, Mahinder Pal Kaur- Modern Book Depot, and MS Mann (Writer of History of Punjab) Raj Publishers.
“The FIR had been registered but has left out many people including the publishers as well as the officials who had given approval to the books. The books are being published since 1998, so action should be against the writers, publishers along with the members of the review committee, academic council and board of directors, who approved the book,” Sirsa, president of Lok Bhalai Insaf Welfare Society, said.
Sirsa had been protesting outside the PSEB office in Mohali seeking action against those who allowed these books to be a part of the curriculum.
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) in its report on alleged distortions in a Class-12 history textbook, that is in use since 1998, had found “factual discrepancies” in it. The inquiry was conducted by Inder Pal Singh Malhotra, former officer on special duty to the director general education, Punjab.
The PSEB has banned three books related to the history of Punjab over distortion of facts, on the basis of an inquiry report submitted in March.
Former Punjab education minister Pargat Singh had ordered an inquiry after several organisations and Aam Aadmi Party, which was in opposition at the time, raised the issue about alleged distortion of facts in a history book meant for Class-12 students.
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news
The Children's Traffic Park Awareness team was seen proactively sensitising drivers to stop before the white line. Taking charge of Kirron Kher's constituency, Kher met citizen associations, business community representatives and attended BJP's internal party meetings over the past week. Bagga, RPG attack, firing: Mohali cops on their toes Mohali police have literally been in the firing line over the past fortnight. Panchkula ex-MC chief's go green initiative This summer, the maximum temperature has broken records.
‘Good luck, goodbye’, says Sunil Jakhar as he quits Congress
In a setback for the grand old party, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday quit the party, wishing it “good luck and goodbye”. Jakhar dropped the bombshell on the beleaguered state unit via Facebook live even as the Congress top brass is huddled at a three-day Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) being held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, to discuss the party's revamp and its strategy for the 2024 parliamentary elections.
18-month-old girl charred to death in Dera Bassi hutment fire
An 18-month-old girl was charred to death after a fire broke out in around 40 illegal hutments on shamlat land in Sundra village, Dera Bassi, on Saturday. Fire officer Baljit Singh said mostly children were present in the area while their parents were away at work, when the fire broke out around 5.30 pm. Alarmed by the clamour, the victim, Roopa, ran inside her hutment to save herself.
Now, radio tunes to make journey more enjoyable on New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express
Passengers catching the 12.15 pm Shatabdi Express to New Delhi will now be treated to radio tunes. “The new initiative will enhance the passengers' mood, while making their journey more pleasant and comfortable,” he said. The New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express (12045) starts from New Delhi at 7.15 pm and reaches Chandigarh at 10.35 pm after passing through Karnal at 8.35 pm and Ambala Cantt at 9.50 pm.
Mohali youth killed in hit-and-run mishap
A hit-and-run accident left a 27-year-old scooterist dead in Rurki Pukhta village, Kharar, on Friday. The deceased was identified as Kamalpreet Singh of Mammupur village, Mohali. His father, Lakhvir Singh, told the police that he was following his son's scooter on a motorcycle while returning home on Friday. When they reached near Rurki Pukhta village, a speeding car hit his son's scooter from behind, causing his head to crash into the concrete road.
