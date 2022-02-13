FIR for offence committed inside jail no ground to deny premature release of convict: Punjab and Haryana HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that a criminal case registered against a convict for an offence committed during the jail term is no ground to deny him premature release, if the person is otherwise eligible.

“The commission of jail offence is no legal ground to deny premature release, especially when the person has been punished for such misconduct. Therefore, the case of the convict for grant of premature release is to be considered without taking into consideration the jail offence,” the bench of justice Sant Parkash held.

The court also reiterated that the case of premature release of a life convict is governed by the policy of the government prevailing on the date of the judgment of conviction and not by the policy which exists on the date of consideration of his premature release, if there is any change in the policy. The plea was from a convict in an FIR registered in 1999 in Hoshiarpur awarded a life sentence.

The prisons department, Punjab, had rejected his case on the sole ground that the convict has not maintained good conduct in the jail for the previous five years as a mobile phone was recovered from him. For this offence, the jails department had stopped parole to him for a period of one year.

In high court the convict had argued that his case was to be considered as per policy of 1991, prevalent at the time of conviction according to which a person was eligible after 14 years sentence and the convict in this case, has been behind bars for 20 years, including remissions. The convict had further argued that the condition of maintaining good conduct in jail was not applicable in the case of those convicts who have already been punished for the offence in jail. Meanwhile, the high court has also allowed the premature release of a person who served in an open jail. His case was also rejected by the authorities. He had argued that since he remained in an open jail, he was to get the benefit of remissions of one year and was to be released from jail one year earlier.

