Fire breaks out in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 showroom complex; none injured

A fire broke out on the first floor of a showroom complex in Sector 22 on Tuesday. The blaze, which reportedly originated in a unit dealing with medical supplies, spread rapidly, leading to extensive damage to the property. Firefighters trying to douse the fire at Sector 22 C in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Upon receiving the emergency call, fire tenders from the Sector 17 fire station rushed to the spot. According to fire officer Lal Bahadur Gautam, his team immediately deployed a fire machine on the first floor and broke a windowpane to enter into the smoke-filled area. The firefighters began efforts to control the flames.

However, as the fire intensified, additional fire tenders were dispatched from Sector 32 to assist in the operation. After a prolonged firefighting effort, the blaze was successfully brought under control.

While a significant quantity of material inside the premises was destroyed, authorities confirmed that no loss of life or injuries occurred. “Seeing the scale of the fire, the entire building was evacuated as a precautionary measure,” said an official. “The surrounding area was also cordoned off with ropes to prevent public access until the situation was under control.”