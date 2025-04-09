Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire breaks out in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 showroom complex; none injured

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 09, 2025 08:52 AM IST

A fire in a Sector 22 showroom complex caused extensive damage but no injuries. Firefighters controlled the blaze after a prolonged effort.

A fire broke out on the first floor of a showroom complex in Sector 22 on Tuesday. The blaze, which reportedly originated in a unit dealing with medical supplies, spread rapidly, leading to extensive damage to the property.

Firefighters trying to douse the fire at Sector 22 C in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Firefighters trying to douse the fire at Sector 22 C in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Upon receiving the emergency call, fire tenders from the Sector 17 fire station rushed to the spot. According to fire officer Lal Bahadur Gautam, his team immediately deployed a fire machine on the first floor and broke a windowpane to enter into the smoke-filled area. The firefighters began efforts to control the flames.

However, as the fire intensified, additional fire tenders were dispatched from Sector 32 to assist in the operation. After a prolonged firefighting effort, the blaze was successfully brought under control.

While a significant quantity of material inside the premises was destroyed, authorities confirmed that no loss of life or injuries occurred. “Seeing the scale of the fire, the entire building was evacuated as a precautionary measure,” said an official. “The surrounding area was also cordoned off with ropes to prevent public access until the situation was under control.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Fire breaks out in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 showroom complex; none injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On