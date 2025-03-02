Firing inside Ambala court complex

Two men allegedly opened fire inside the district court complex in Ambala city on Saturday. After receiving the information, several police teams led by DSP Rajat Gulia reached the spot and started the investigation. (Shutterstock)

However, no injury was reported in the incident which happened hours before the polling for municipal corporation begins at 8am on Sunday.

Police said that their target was a youth in police custody who was brought to court for appearance and the armed men fled the spot after committing the firing in an SUV car they came in.

After receiving the information, several police teams led by DSP Rajat Gulia reached the spot and started the investigation.

Cops recovered two empty shells of bullets and started checking the CCTV camera footage at the court. A case was registered.

Inspector Sunil Vats, SHO, Ambala City said that an accused Aman Sonkar of Khatik Mandi, Ambala Cantonment was in police custody, who was the target of the shooters.

“Aman Sonkar of Khatik Mandi, Ambala Cantonment had appeared in the court complex to record his statement in a case. As the man reached near the court gate, two men who came in SUV opened firing at him. It appears to be a case of old rivalry”, said the SHO.