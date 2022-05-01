Firing on STF team: Drugs recovered from accused’s gym

Two days after a man accused of drug peddling opened fire on STF sleuths on Dhandra Road to evade arrest, 194gm heroin and five bullets were recovered from his gym on Bhamian Road in Jamalpur on Friday.

The accused, Deepak Kumar of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, is facing trial in at least 10 cases of drug peddling. So far, 509gm heroin has been recovered from the house and gymnasium of the accused.

STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said, “Acting on a tip off, we carried out a raid at his gym, which was being used by the accused to smuggle drugs.”

What had happened?

On April 27, the accused had opened fire on an STF team on Dhandra Road and had also tried to hit a sub-inspector with his SUV. A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. A day later, the STF had recovered 315g heroin, 20g opium, two bullets and ₹21,800 drug money from the accused’s house.

