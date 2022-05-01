Firing on STF team: Drugs recovered from accused’s gym
Two days after a man accused of drug peddling opened fire on STF sleuths on Dhandra Road to evade arrest, 194gm heroin and five bullets were recovered from his gym on Bhamian Road in Jamalpur on Friday.
The accused, Deepak Kumar of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, is facing trial in at least 10 cases of drug peddling. So far, 509gm heroin has been recovered from the house and gymnasium of the accused.
STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said, “Acting on a tip off, we carried out a raid at his gym, which was being used by the accused to smuggle drugs.”
What had happened?
On April 27, the accused had opened fire on an STF team on Dhandra Road and had also tried to hit a sub-inspector with his SUV. A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. A day later, the STF had recovered 315g heroin, 20g opium, two bullets and ₹21,800 drug money from the accused’s house.
-
Like hotels, Kashmir’s houseboats to get star ratings now
Just like hotels, the Jammu and Kashmir government is mulling to rate Kashmir's famed houseboats on Dal and Nigeen lakes in order to help tourists make better and informed choices. Chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta directed the officials to introduce a rating system for houseboats based on facilities and quality of service for the convenience of tourists. The Valley is recording a heavy rush of tourists from various parts of the country. Houseboat owners are optimistic of the development.
-
68-year-old woman’s Anand Lok home robbed of ‘ ₹3-4 crore'
68-year-old woman was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth “ ₹3-4 crore” from complainant Ritika's residence in south Delhi's Anand Lok area in the early hours of Saturday, the police said.
-
Constable dies of gunshot injuries inside police station in Jammu
A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside Arnia police station in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu district on Saturday, said officials. The deceased was identified as a constable aged 33, who belonged to Pascal village in Bishnah. Munshi of the police station, Rakesh Sharma, confirmed the incident and said, “We are fulfilling legal formalities. The deceased died of a bullet injury. It could be an accidental fire.”
-
Ludhiana man booked as woman alleges rape after getting pregnant
A man was booked for raping and impregnating a woman on pretext of marriage on Saturday. The accused, Jasvir Kumar of Dharampura, had been in a relationship with the complainant for two years. The 29-year-old, who works in a factory, told the police she had met the accused in 2020, and she had divorced her husband for him. However, when she got pregnant, he refused to marry her, and stopped answering her calls.
-
SKM warns of indefinite protest against Punjab govt from May 17
Lambasting the state government for failing to fulfil the promises made with farmer unions, including bonus on wheat, uninterrupted power supply and MSP on basmati among others, farmers unions of Punjab under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha have announced to start an indefinite Delhi-like agitation against state government in Chandigarh from May 17. BKU (Lakhowal) general secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said a meeting of SKM leaders was held with chief minister Bhagwant Mann on April 17.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics