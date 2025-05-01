Five BKI operatives arrested from Amritsar

Five members of Pakistan-ISI backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) were arrested from Amritsar, police said on Wednesday. A hand grenade and a country-made .32 pistol, along with five live cartridges, were recovered from their possession. (HT File)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused, having links with foreign-based gangster Jiwan Fauji, were planning to carry out grenade attacks on police establishments in the state. This comes amid a series of grenade attacks that have rocked police establishments, religious places and residences of high-profile persons in Punjab since November last year.

Those arrested have been identified as Naresh Kumar alias Babbu of Haripura, Abhinav Bhagat alias Abhi, Ajay Kumar alias Ajju and Sunny Kumar, all residents of Haripura in Amritsar, and a 17-year-old juvenile. A hand grenade and a country-made .32 pistol, along with five live cartridges, were recovered from their possession.

The DGP said the accused were helping gangster Jiwan Fauji to recruit and radicalise youngsters in Punjab’s border districts to carry out criminal activities. They had been provided with motorcycles to retrieve weapons’ consignments from the Ajnala sector, he added.

Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that one of the accused, Ajay Kumar, tried to escape during a follow-up recovery operation. He allegedly snatched a cop’s service weapon and opened fire but was shot in the leg and nabbed. He is undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, Bhullar added.

The police commissioner added that the arrested accused had provided logistics support and an Activa scooter to the assailants, who fired at Karyana Store owner recently at Mahal village in Amritsar.

The accused have been booked under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Islamabad police station.