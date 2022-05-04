Five held for fraud in Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra police have arrested five members of an interstate gang who were duping common people on promises to triple their money.

Police have identified them as Chaman Lal, of Kalka; Naresh Kumar, of Naggal in Ambala; Kesav and Sagar, of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh; and Sonu, of Gundiana village in Yamunanagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigators associated with the CIA of Kurukshetra police said the accused had also extorted ₹5 lakh from a Kurukshetra resident, allegedly holding him hostage at gunpoint.

The accused were arrested from a house in a locality under the Krishna Gate police station. They also rescued Shekhar alias Neetu, of Gangoh, and Gagandeep and Raju, of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who were allegedly held hostage by the accused.

Police have recovered currency notes and packets of white paper from their possession. The rescued victims told the police that the accused had contacted them and lured them with promises to triple their money. The victims had given them around ₹5 lakh and they took them to a house in Kurukshetra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During interrogation, accused told the police that they used to take small amounts and return three times more and used to call them again with bigger amounts.

Accused will be produced in court and police will seek their remand for further interrogation.